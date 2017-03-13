Valrico woman alleged abducted by husband found alive

Trevor Summers, left, is accused of abducting his wife, Alisa.

LITHIA, Fla. -- The woman allegedly abducted by her husband Saturday night has been found alive.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office made the announcement at a press conference this afternoon. Her husband is in the hospital with knife wounds.

Alisa Summers, 37, was allegedly abducted by her husband, Trevor Steven Summers, 39, Saturday night outside a Walgreens on Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard in Lithia. A witness says Alisa appeared to have her hands tied behind her back while she was being forced inside a vehicle.

That witness says she was screaming for help.

Hillsborough County investigators say Trevor and Alisa Summers are separated and have injunctions against each other. They reported that before Saturday’s incident, Alisa had gone over to Trevor's house to talk about their marriage and had not returned home.

Warrants are out for Trevor Summers for kidnapping, domestic violence and grand theft.

The couple has children, who are all staying with a grandparent right now.

Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay has offered a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to an in the case.

© 2017 WTSP-TV