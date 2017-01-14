Nicole Kidman: It's time to support Trump

Nicole Kidman has one piece of advice about President-elect Trump : It's time to support him.

“I’m always reticent to start commenting politically; I’ve never done it in terms of America or Australia. I’m issue-based,” Kidman told the BBC while promoting her new movie, Lion. “So I just say, he’s now elected, and we as a country need to support whoever is the president because that’s what the country’s based on.”

She added: “Whatever, however, that happened, he’s there, and let’s go. For me, I'm very, very committed to women's issues."

Kidman was born in Hawaii to Australian parents and holds dual citizenship.

Social media promptly debated Kidman's comments, which hit the news cycle almost a week after Meryl Streep dedicated her Cecil B. DeMille award speech to condemning Trump.

"Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence," said Streep from the stage. "When the powerful use their position to bully others we all lose. This brings me to the press. We need the principle press to hold power to account, to call him on the carpet for every outrage."

USA Today