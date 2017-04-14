Nighttime fire at Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas was seen from Strip

Still from tweeted video shows fire on roof of Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas on night of April 13, 2017 (Photo: @BRIANBLOGS314/TWITTER)

LAS VEGAS -- More than 70 firefighters responded to a fire that broke out on the roof of the Bellagio Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip late Thursday.

Clark County Deputy Fire Chief told reporters the flames were some 30 – 40 feet above hotel retail shops.

Assistant Fire Chief Larry D. Haydu said in the statement that the location of the fire made access difficult but it was knocked down in under an hour.

CBS Las Vegas affiliate KLAS-TV reports wind gusts may have reached 30 – 40 mph, also making it hard to battle the blaze.

More of the fire at the Bellagio #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/bERkWGIsa6 — Brian (@BrianBlogs314) April 14, 2017

Part of Las Vegas Boulevard remained closed early Friday.

No injuries were reported. No guests were affected, and no evacuations were needed, Sessions said.

The cause was under investigation.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.