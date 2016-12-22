Nine arrested, drugs and weapons seized in Polk County sting

LAKELAND, FLA. - Nine people have arrested and drugs and weapons seized in a Polk County sting operation.

According to the sheriff’s office, a multi-agency began the drug investigation involving 26-year-old Judith Rodriguez of Lakeland, who they say was a mid-level drug dealer.

On December 7, detectives say an undercover detective met with Rodriguez, who then met with another suspect, Lamar Hamilton, at an apartment complex in Lakeland. Rodriguez reportedly got two ounces of meth from Hamilton and then sold it to the undercover detective for $2,400.

After the sale, detectives say Rodriguez mentioned to the undercover detective that she had an AK-47 for sale. The undercover detective met with 17-year-old Mario Chavez of Lakeland, who reportedly agreed to sell the weapon, along with some cannabis.

Then on December 13, investigators say the undercover detective met with 35-year-old Elias Velez of Lakeland, who was reportedly Rodriguez’s source of heroin, so that he could sell the detective $500 worth of heroin.

Fast forward to December 21, investigators say the undercover detective drove to Exclusive Auto Spa in Lakeland, which is where Velez works. While there, he met with Rodriguez and Velez, as well as the Velez’s brother, Angel Rivera-Velez. Rivera-Velez reportedly handed the detective a bag containing 220 baggies of heroin, and when he did, detectives moved in and arrested everyone.

In all, there were nine arrests and the following seized.

62.5 grams of heroin seized

3+ pounds of cannabis seized

15 grams of ecstasy seized

100 packages of K-2 seized

66 ounces of liquid methamphetamine seized

2 AK-47s

.357 revolver

.380 Taurus

M&P handgun (stolen law enforcement weapon out of Orange County)

We will go to the ends of the earth to find you if you try to sell Meth in Polk County! pic.twitter.com/2bJzQjzVM3 — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) December 22, 2016

Those arrested are:

1. Judith Rodriguez, 26, W Highland St, Lakeland, Florida Charges: Sale of Cannabis (2 counts), Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts), Conspiracy to traffic in heroin 14 gm - 28gm, Conspiracy to traffic heroin over 4 gm, Trafficking in heroin over 4 gm, trafficking over 14 gm, and Trafficking in methamphetamine 28 - 200 grams.

2. Josue Ocasio, 30, Tanglewood St, Lakeland, Florida Charges: Possession of Heroin, Possession of drug paraphernalia

3. Edward Rivera Jr, 35, N Crystal Lake Dr, Lakeland, Florida Charges: Possession of cannabis under 20gm, Possession of Narcotics Paraphernalia

4. Elias Velez, 35, New Tampa Hwy, Lakeland, Florida Charges: Trafficking in heroin over 4 gm, Trafficking in heroin over 14 gm, Conspiracy to traffic over 4 gm, Conspiracy to traffic in heroin over 4 gm, Conspiracy to traffic in heroin over 14 gm, and Possession of drug paraphernalia.

5. Angel Manuel Rivera-Velez, 37, New Tampa Hwy, Lakeland, Florida Charges: Trafficking in heroin over 14 gm, Conspiracy to traffic in heroin over 14 gm, and Possession of drug paraphernalia.

6. Mario Chavez, 17 (JUVENILE), 1402 W Highland St, Lakeland, Florida Charges: Possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, Sale of cannabis, Conspiracy to sell cannabis, Possession of cannabis, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

7. Lamar Hamilton, 35, Lake Morton Ave, Lakeland, Florida Charges: Armed trafficking in methamphetamine, armed trafficking of ecstasy, possession of firearm by convicted felon, grand theft of firearm, possession of controlled substance (alprazolam), possession of paraphernalia, maintain a residence for drug trafficking, Tampering with evidence, Highlands County warrant for Child Support

8. Natasha Mooneyham, 27, E Highland Dr, Lakeland, Florida Charges: Warrant VOP, Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of paraphernalia, violation of probation.

9. Amanda Banford, 35, St Kitts Circle, Winter Haven, Florida Charges

