Volunteers with Food Not Bombs were able to distribute food to the homeless without arrests on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. (Photo: Tammie Fields, WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Quietly and away from Facebook Live feeds and TV news cameras there was a new round of charges filed against the seven volunteers with Food Not Bombs Tampa. Saturday they were also arrested after feeding the homeless without a permit. They did not receive jail time though. Instead they were given notices to appear in court on misdemeanor charges and they were released.

In the days since the arrests, video of the incident has been seen thousands of times and met with mixed emotions. Some say that it's a terrible use of police resources and that it criminalizes compassion. But Tampa police says it all comes down to the group not having the proper permits for their setup at Tampa's Lykes Gaslight Square Park.

Tuesday morning volunteers were back out at the park feeding the hungry again anticipating a showdown with police.

Several dozen volunteers spent about an hour and a half distributing hot food to the needy with Tampa police officers on scene at the park Tuesday. TPD's office is right across the street from the park.

Steve Hegarty, a spokesman for the department, said the group did not have the correct permits and was in violation of a city ordinance, though Food Not Bombs volunteers said that they have been feeding the homeless in the park twice a day for five years without any arrests.

William Payton is a homeless volunteer who was arrested Saturday. He returned today. He says, "There's more people out here today than there was here on Saturday. I guarantee you that."

If Tampa police thought arresting them on Saturday for misdemeanor trespassing would slow them down they're wrong. The group feels empowered by the overwhelming support they're receiving on social media. One volunteer told us, "We are just deeply humbled."

Payton adds, "I was arrested. Actually, what are we being arrested for to begin with? Look at how many people are out here that are hungry." But police point to a city ordinance that bans people from creating events like the one. Police say they publicized on Facebook. Groups are also not allowed to set up tables to serve food. You have to have a special permit for that.

However, Hegarty says, if you walk through the park passing out food or you pull up and park and hand food out of your vehicle you're operating within the law. It's something he says they've told the group several times before. Hegarty adds, "There are people who feed the homeless downtown and they do it the right way and this is not the right way."

Volunteers say paying for a permit is out of the question since they rely solely on donated food from grocery stores, restaurants and farms. 10News WTSP checked and as long as no more than 300 people are expected the base cost is $25 each time and the group must be able to show proof of insurance.

One member told us, "We feed people very affordably. We don't get donations. We don't solicit for money that's not who we are. We are not a charity. We don't even have a checking account." But Food not Bombs volunteers serving Tuesday may need to raise some money. Tampa police say they're filing a second round of misdemeanor charges against each of them for trespassing.

(© 2017 WTSP)