No Heisman? Watson Wins the Trophy That Matters

TAMPA — Deshaun Watson finally has his trophy. And it’s better than any other one he could have won.

Watson proved he was the best quarterback in college football this year when it mattered, leading Clemson on three scoring drives in the final 14 minutes Monday to give the Tigers their first national championship since 1981.

Better yet, he took down mighty Alabama in a College Football Playoff championship for the ages. The 35-31 victory robbed Alabama of a second consecutive national title — and a record-tying sixth for coach Nick Saban — and ended the Crimson Tide’s 26-game winning streak. When Watson connected with Hunter Renfrow for the decisive 2-yard score with just a second left, Tigers fans erupted with such enthusiasm that Raymond James Stadium shook and the roars could be heard clear back to Clemson.

"It was calm. No one over there panicked," Watson said. "I said let’s be legendary, let’s be great."

After Watson took a knee for the final play, he cradled the ball as confetti rained down on him and his teammates. It was, without question, the most satisfying end to Watson’s career.

As gifted as he is, his time at Clemson has been marked by almosts. There was the loss to Alabama in last year’s title game — a game they thought they had won, no less. Twice he was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy only to watch someone else pick up the prize.

But after finishing as the runner-up this year, Watson said he didn’t care. There was only one trophy that he was concerned with, and that was the one no one votes on.

But for much of Monday night’s game, it looked like Watson would come up short in pursuit one, too.

Stymied by a ferocious Alabama defense, which got some help from game officials who mysteriously lost their whistles, Watson and the Tigers looked to be running in place for much of the game. But this was Watson’s last college game, and he wasn’t leaving without some fancy hardware to call his own.

Alabama might be the better team, and it might have more talent. But no one has more heart than Watson.

He threw for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, one to Mike Williams and the other to Renfrow, Alabama’s constant nemesis. Wayne Gallman scored the third, but his 1-yard run was set up by Watson’s daring and skill. He had connected with Williams for a 26-yard gain, moving the ball another 15 yards with a pass interference play.

Watson would finish 36 of 56 for 420 yards and three touchdowns, and would run for another 43 yards. But that does not give the true measure of what he did.

No other quarterback wins this game. Yes, it was Watson’s physical ability that moved the Tigers down the field. But it was his calmness and experience that made Clemson a champion.

And gave him the only title he craved.