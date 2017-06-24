WTSP
Close

No injuries after plane crashes into Fort Myers daycare

WINK News , WTSP 9:39 AM. EDT June 24, 2017

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A plane crashed into Chico’s Daycare Saturday morning, the Lee County Port Authority said.

The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. on 11215 Metro Parkway, officials said.

No one was inside of the daycare at the time of the crash and there is significant damage to the building, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash, officials said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories