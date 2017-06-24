No injuries after plane crashes into Fort Myers daycare

The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. on 11215 Metro Parkway, officials said. (Photo: WINK News)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A plane crashed into Chico’s Daycare Saturday morning, the Lee County Port Authority said.

The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. on 11215 Metro Parkway, officials said.

No one was inside of the daycare at the time of the crash and there is significant damage to the building, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash, officials said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

#BREAKING - witnesses say a plane crashed along Metro Parkway in Ft. Myers. Cell phone video shows the flames #planecrash #FloridaNews pic.twitter.com/FEyJSlFafi — Channing Frampton (@ChanningWINK) June 24, 2017

