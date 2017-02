There were no injuries in a rollover crash on Fruitville Road at N. Osprey Avenue in Sarasota on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Sarasota Police Department)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- A crash involving a car and a Sarasota Military Academy bus resulted in no injuries Wednesday morning.

Sarasota Police Department posted a photo of the rollover crash at Fruitville Road and N. Osprey Avenue on Twitter.

According to SPD, there were no children aboard the bus at the time of the crash. The driver of the other car was charged.

