American Pitbull Terrier headshot (Photo: horsesdogscats, ©Every Dog Has a Story)

A sign posted at a Kansas dog park is sparking outrage from the town's residents.

On March 26, Kayla Bishop posted a photo on Facebook of a dog park in Andover, Kan., prohibiting pit bulls.

Kayla went on to say she's "very confused and disheartened" by the park's sign.

"My pup and I have been frequenting here quite often over the past months and have loved all of the friends we've made," Kayla wrote. "We've met MANY wonderful and playful pitbulls [sic] while attending the dog park."

She ended her post — which has since been shared 1,000 times — to contact the Andover City Hall about the issue.

The City of Andover and the town's police department both responded to the issue on Facebook. In the city's Facebook post, they note that the town is growing in population, both inside and out of the city's limits, and posted the sign as a reminder of a 2000 ordinance prohibiting pit bulls within the city limits.

