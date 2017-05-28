Noose found at Hirshhorn Museum

Row of six nooses are displayed near the parliament building on July 20, 2011 as a gesture to threaten deputies who approved a new package of sweeping austerity cuts requested by Greece's international creditors. (LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI, 2011 AFP)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A noose was found hanging from a tree in the area surrounding the Hirshhorn Museum, U.S. Park Police said.

A Smithsonian Police Officer found it while conducting security checks on the grounds.

The noose was located inside of the dense canopy of a tree on the west side of the plaza.

Park Police do not know how long it was hanging there.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted after the incident.

“It is an unfortunate irony that a sign of intimidation/ignorance would be placed on our National Mall where Americans of all walks of life come to learn more about who we are, celebrate our diversity and leave inspired to improve their lives, communities and country,” she wrote.

"The District Government in particular D.C. Police Department will assist the Smithsonian in any way possible & we ask the public to do the same," she said.

The USPP continues to investigate this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 202-610-7500, or our tipline 202-610-8737.

