North Port police seek missing woman

Iona Pearl Velivis

North Port police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 73-year-old woman suffering from early onset Alzheimer's.

Iona Pearl Velivis was last seen at her home on Huntington Street about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

It is believed she left her residence in her 2009 Jeep Utility vehicle, Florida tag 402RBA.

Her family is concerned for her safety.

If you spot her or her vehicle please call 911 immediately.

