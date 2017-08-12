'Not what I fought for': Social media reacts to Charlottesville protests

At least one person is dead and 19 more injured after a car rammed into a crowd of counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday.
After violence broke out at the "Unite the Right" rally many took to social media to condemn the hatred and share powerful images from the day.
Here's a look at how social media reacted to the #Charlottesville violence:
A picture worth a thousand words.#Charlottesville. America. 2017 pic.twitter.com/i4VrOoApPv— Valerio De Cesaris (@ValerioDeC) August 12, 2017
This is #Terrorism. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/5yJMtGqkIl— Martin Lejeune (@Martin_Lejeune) August 12, 2017
Very important for the nation to hear @potus describe events in #Charlottesville for what they are, a terror attack by #whitesupremacists— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 12, 2017
The white nationalist demonstration in #Charlottesville is a reprehensible display of racism and hatred that has no place in our society.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 12, 2017
White people. We created this, it's our job to end it. Confront your racist family,neighbors. Have the tough conversations. #Charlottesville— Maia Mitchell (@MaiaMitchell) August 12, 2017
My thoughts are with those killed and injured in #Charlottesville standing up to racism and hatred.— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) August 12, 2017
The kind of hate we see in #Charlottesville is not what I fought for and it is not what America stands for.— Gregory Pizarro Jr. (@gregpizarrojr) August 12, 2017
Proud of how conservatives are condemning the violence from the Right in #Charlottesville— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 12, 2017
Disappointed that Dems aren't condemning ANTIFA
Fear does not live here ! ✊🏾✊🏽✊🏿 💛 #Charlottesville— NAACP (@NAACP) August 12, 2017
Racism is a sin. All Christians, all people of faith, should not only reject it, not only oppose it, but fight against it. #Charlottesville— James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) August 12, 2017
Group of #BlackLivesMatter protestors march thru downtown #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/JfxUbAXYcS— Gabe Cavallaro (@gabe_cavallaro) August 12, 2017
Prayers for the victims of violence in #Charlottesville today.— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) August 12, 2017
The people that make this place GREAT will be here long after the hate. #UVA #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/Us5FJ8ntdY— Matt Riley - UVa (@MattRileyPhoto) August 12, 2017
America only needs one torch— Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) August 12, 2017
It's bigger and brighter than yours#Charlottesville 🗽 pic.twitter.com/yDusNqFphW
© 2017 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs