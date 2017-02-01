Now you can get McDonald's delivered to your door

Thinkstock

TAMPA, FLA. - You can now get a Big Mac and fries without even getting in your car. That’s because McDonald’s is now available for delivery on UberEATS in Tampa and a couple other Florida cities.

UberEats and McDonald’s are partnering to test delivery from more than 200 restaurants in Miami, Orlando and Tampa Bay. In the Tampa Bay area, there are 30 participating restaurants in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties.

Customers can place McDonald’s orders using the UberEATS mobile app or online at UberEATS.com, using the same account they use to take Uber rides. The meals will be delivered right to them. Everything on the menu is available through UberEATS, with the exception of soft serve cones.

If you try it out, make sure to come back here and let us know how well it worked.

RELATED: What's it like ordering from UberEATS

(© 2017 WTSP)