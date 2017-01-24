Nude man arrested for tipping over woman in wheelchair

Nicholas Rehm (Photo: Citrus County Sheriff's Office)

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. -- A nude man holding a syringe was subdued by a Taser after he refused to obey Citrus County Sheriff's Office deputies following the man's alleged attack of an elderly woman.

CCSO said that Brandon Rehm, 19, of Beverly Hills, entered into a the victims' residence while naked, assaulted one man then pushed over an elderly woman in a wheelchair.

Deputies found Rehm naked and holding a syringe. Deputies successfully employed an electronic control device and brought Rehm into custody without further incident.

Rehm is charged with resisting an officer without violence, battery on a person 65 or older, abuse of an elderly person or disabled adult and burglary with battery. He is being held at the Citrus County Jail on $36,000 bond.

