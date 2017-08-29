NWS: TS Harvey's Houston rainfall breaks U.S. record

HOUSTON, Tx. -- Harvey has officially broken a tropical system rainfall record in the contiguous United States, according to the National Weather Service.

Mary's Creek at Winding Road in Southeast Houston was measuring at 49.20 inches at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The average annual rainfall at George Bush Intercontinental Airport is 49.77 inches, said NWS. That means in a matter of days, Houston almost received a year's worth of rain.

NWS tweeted the information in a picture around 10:30 a.m.





The record for total rainfall from a tropical system has been BROKEN! Mary's Creek at Winding Road recorded 49.20", previous record is 48". pic.twitter.com/yCjuUOR8p3 — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 29, 2017

The closest rainfall total record was Tropical Cyclone Amelia in Medina, TX. in 1978, NWS said. Rainfall totals from that storm topped out at 48 inches.

Although the record has already been broken, the area is still experiencing more rainfall. In a previous report, NWS said that Houston could exceed 50 inches.

NWS officials said Tuesday at noon that as the storm moved around south of Houston, the Friendswood area could see 2 to 6 more inches in the next two days.

