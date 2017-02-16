Ocala man arrested for plotting to bomb Target stores

Mark Charles Barnett of Ocala.

A 48-year-old Ocala man has been arrested on charges of planning to plant bombs in Target stores all along the East Coast, hoping to capitalize by buying cheaper shares of the retail giant's stock.

Mark Charles Barnett, a registered Florida sex offender, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm (destructive device) affecting commerce by a previously convicted felon. If convicted, he could face 10 years in federal prison.

Barnett is currently in custody at the Marion County Jail on state charges for violating his terms of probation.

According to an affidavit supporting the criminal complaint released Thursday, Barnett offered a confidential source $10,000 to plant explosives in the stores.

Barnett already created at least 10 of the explosive devices, disguised in food packaging, which he delivered to the source last Thursday, the affidavit said. Barnett asked the source to place the explosive devices on store shelves from New York to Florida, officials said. He also provided items to disguise the source from law enforcement, according to the affidavit. The source surrendered the explosives to authorities, officials said.

