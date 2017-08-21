Off-duty Manatee deputy fires weapon, saves couple in burning vehicle

BRADENTON, Fla. - An off-duty Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputy fired his personal firearm to rescue two people from a burning vehicle on Sunday, the department said Monday night.

Deputy Willie Finklea was riding his motorcycle with his wife on the 9300 block of Moccasin Wallow Road at about 2:30 p.m. when they came across a married couple, Neil and Claudia Cook, trapped inside a burning vehicle.

While his wife contacted emergency dispatchers, Finklea fired a shot into the left rear window to enter the vehicle due to the power windows and locks not working, the department said.

Finklea went into the backseat and opened the front passenger door, where the couple was able to exit the vehicle.

"Due to Deputy Finklea's quick action, there were not serious injuries," the department said.

