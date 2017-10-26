WTSP
Off-duty trooper saves man from choking at Buffalo Wild Wings

Trooper Dennis Palaia performed the Heimlich maneuver on a man choking.

Mark Bergin, WTSP 10:52 AM. EDT October 26, 2017

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. -  An off-duty New Jersey State Police trooper helped save a man from choking on Sunday.

Trooper Dennis Palaia noticed a man who was having difficulty breathing and performed the Heimlich maneuver on him at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant, according to a New Jersey State Police Facebook video.

Palaia wrapped his hands around the man and performed four abdominal thrusts, which cleared his airway. The man thanked Palaia for his efforts.

