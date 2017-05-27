Officer goes into storm drain to rescue trapped fawn

How the deer got stuck in a New Jersey storm drain, we’re not sure. But it was certainly lucky Officer Tim Majek responded!

Video shows Officer Majek making the rescue in Woodbridge. As it’s happening, you can hear the frightened little fawn as its pulled to safety.

And get this – it’s not the first time Officer Majek has rescued a deer. This is actually his third, according to the Woodbridge police department.

Video of the rescue has gone viral. It was posted Wednesday, and by Saturday morning had more than 20,000 shares on the Woodbridge Police Department’s Facebook page.

