Officer has picture perfect takedown of bat-wielding suspect

It was a perfect takedown of a suspect who police say was threatening bystanders and officers at a California police station.

It happened Monday morning in West Covina. A man identified as 28-year-old Christopher Rivas was carrying a baseball bat as he walked up to the front lobby of the police department. Once there, Rivas began hitting the large glass windows.

Officers responded from within the building as Rivas walked up to the entrance and continued swinging the bat, hitting the glass doors.

Police say Rivas was threatening to come in.

A West Covina police officer who had been outside saw what was happening and quickly took Rivas down with a picture perfect tackle. Other officers then took Rivas into custody.

Rivas was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

