Officer involved in Tarpon Springs fatal shooting identified

Nicholas A. Provenza was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Tarpon Springs.

Tarpon Springs police released the name of the officer who fatally shot a man at a car show on Saturday, and took the opportunity to criticize "misinformation" that has been circulated on social media.

Police Chief Robert Kochen said the officer, Scott Macisaac, has been placed on administrative leave with pay while the incident is being investigated.

Macisaac fatally shot Nicholas A. Provenza, 25, after he allegedly came at the officer with a knife.

Kochen was critical of social media reports that identified another officer as being involved. He said the officer has received threats as a result.

Kochen also denied reports that Provenza was unarmed or only had a pair of sunglasses. The chief said a weapon was recovered and has been entered into evidence.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the state attorney's office are investigating.

"We ask everyone to allow these outside agencies to do their dilligent work in regards to this case," Kochen said.

© 2017 WTSP-TV