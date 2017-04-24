Officer responds to noise call, ends up being life of the party

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- One San Antonio police officer showed off his salsa moves and quickly became a viral sensation.
Leslie Sapp posted the two-minute long video of a SAPD officer salsa dancing with a group of kids in a backyard. According to her Facebook post, the officer originally came to the house for a noise complaint.
They were hosting a dance crew event, but once the officer arrived it turned into a salsa dance session with kids of all ages.
People are loving the officer’s smooth dance moves with the post gaining over 3,375 shares and 1.8K likes.
