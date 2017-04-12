Officials give update on Pasco wildfires

A smoke column from the Silver Palm fire in Pasco County. (Photo: FFS Withlacoochee via Twitter)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- On the same day that county commissioners issued a county-wide burn ban, officials from the Florida Forest Service updated firefighters' efforts on containing the wildfires.

A new wildfire was reported after the press conference and has led to a mandatory evacuation of Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park in New Port Richey.

The Campground fire is about 75 acres and 100 percent contained. No structures are currently threatened by the fire. 9300 gallons of water have been dumped on the fire according to Judy Tear of the Florida Forest Service Withlacoochee.

The Silver Palm Fire near the Suncoast Parkway and State Road 52 is about 35 acres in size and is 25 percent contained.

Smoke colum and control line on #SilverPalms fire off 589 Pasco Co. pic.twitter.com/Ap8bPmIdza — FFS Withlacoochee (@FFS_Withlacooch) April 12, 2017

The FFS said that the fire is 60 to 100 yards away from residences and is moving slowly through the swampy vegetation.

Bulldozers and mulch units are currently creating a line of about 20 yards behind the homes where firefighters will begin a backburn once the fire reaches that area. FFS said that the low winds are help keeping the fire in check, but the terrain is difficult for firefighters to start putting water on it.

FFS Mulching fuel to move the woods back from homes at the #SilverPalm fire Paco County. pic.twitter.com/Y8ZrncCR3z — FFS Withlacoochee (@FFS_Withlacooch) April 11, 2017

Residents were asked to not spray water on the woodlands as that would slow the burning and create smoke. Watering lawns is permitted.

Individuals with respiratory problems should close their windows and turn on air conditioning units due to heavy smoke.

Silver Palm Boulevard, leading into the Suncoast Lakes subdivision has been closed to all local traffic. Residents are being asked to shelter in place to allow fire vehicles to move into and out of the area safely. Residents who leave will not be allowed back into their subdivision, Pasco County said.

Please limit traffic in Suncoast Lakes Pasco County. Lots of crews working #Silver Palm fire. pic.twitter.com/gnM5j7GQ3M — FFS Withlacoochee (@FFS_Withlacooch) April 12, 2017

