Officials: Pulse survivors given no warning video was to be released

A view of Pulse nightclub after a fatal shooting and hostage situation on June 12, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The suspect was shot and killed by police after 20 people died and 42 were injured. (Photo: Gerardo Mora/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Survivors of the Pulse nightclub shooting were given no advance warning that new bodycam footage from the June 12 attack was going to be released, the leader of a gay and lesbian community center said.

Terry Decarlo, executive director of The Center Orlando, told our news partners at WKMG in Orlando that he had no problem with the video being released, but he thinks survivors should have been notified first.

"I actually apologized to one of the survivors last night," Decarlo said. "I wish I had that warning, we got it out just a tad too late and it was already out there."

The center counseled many of the survivors after the shooting, in which 49 people were killed and dozens injured.

Decarlo said he is worried the images and sounds from the videos could cause survivors to relapse.

For more, read the WKMG report.

