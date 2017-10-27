WTSP
Officials: Watch out for marijuana candy in kids' trick-or-treat bags

October 27, 2017

BRIDGESTON, NJ -- A warning is going out to parents before Halloween – watch out for marijuana candy in your kids trick-or-treat bags!

The warning comes from the Cumberland County, New Jersey prosecutor’s office.  They say there’s a lot of marijuana candy and other forms of edible marijuana in New Jersey and surrounding states.

They say the candy poses a great risk to users, especially children who they fear may accidentally receive marijuana candy while trick-or-treating.

They say parents should check for unusual candy packaging, such as plastic bags.  They also say there’s no indication anyone would give out the marijuana candy on purpose. 

