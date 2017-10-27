Officials: Watch out for marijuana candy in kids' trick-or-treat bags

(Thinkstock) (Photo: This content is subject to copyright.)

BRIDGESTON, NJ -- A warning is going out to parents before Halloween – watch out for marijuana candy in your kids trick-or-treat bags!

The warning comes from the Cumberland County, New Jersey prosecutor’s office. They say there’s a lot of marijuana candy and other forms of edible marijuana in New Jersey and surrounding states.

They say the candy poses a great risk to users, especially children who they fear may accidentally receive marijuana candy while trick-or-treating.

They say parents should check for unusual candy packaging, such as plastic bags. They also say there’s no indication anyone would give out the marijuana candy on purpose.

