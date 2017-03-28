One dead after crash in Winter Haven

A man was killed Tuesday evening in a crash in Winter Haven, Polk County sheriff's deputies said.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 7 p.m on Cypress Gardens Boulevard at Helena Road.

The first vehicle, an SUV, had two occupants. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Deputies are still working to identify him.

His passenger, an adult male, was flown to Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

The other vehicle involved only had one occupant, a female who was not seriously injured and was transported to Winter Haven Hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Cypress Gardens and Helena are still shut down in the area at this time. Motorists are asked to find alternate routes.

