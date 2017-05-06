One dead after officer-involved shooting at car show

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

One man is dead after a shooting involving an off-duty police officer at a car show Saturday, Tarpon Springs police said.

About 1:32 p.m., the off-duty officer was told by car show visitors that there was a suspicious white male at the snow near Tarpon Avenue and Safford Avenue. The man was wearing an orange jacket with the hood over his head.

The officer made contact with the man and asked for his name and date of birth. When the information was radioed in, no match was found. The officer said he was given a false name and said he was given another one.

After some silence, the next radio call received was the officer reporting shots fired and "He came at me with a knife," police said.

The suspect was transported to Florida Hospital North Pinellas, where he was pronounced deceased. The officer was not injured during this incident.

Numerous witnesses to the event. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was notified and will be handling the investigation with assistance from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Forensics unit.

Neither the name of the suspect nor the officer involved is being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call FDLE's Tampa Field Office at (813) 878-7300.

