One dead in alcohol-related crash in Tampa

TAMPA -- A fatal crash this morning on Adamo Drive involving three vehicles was alcohol-related, Florida Highway Patrol reported Wednesday.
FHP's Sgt. Steve Gaskins posted on Twitter pictures of the crash, which took place at the intersection of Adamo Drive and Falkenburg Road before 5:26 a.m.
According to the FHP, the intersection is closed and drivers should take an alternate route.
At least one person was killed in the crash and another seriously injured. A third vehicle was struck by debris from the initial crash.
FHP has not released the identity of those involved in the crash. Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.
