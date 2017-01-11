One dead in Polk house fire

One person was reported dead in a house fire in Winter Haven. (Photo: Grady Trimble, WTSP)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was reported dead in a house fire in Winter Haven on Wednesday, Polk County Fire Rescue reported.

Investigators from the Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations are at the scene at 3353 Timberline Road to determine the cause of the fire.

Firefighters were sent to the scene around 11 a.m. and discovered the deceased individual, who has not been identified.

