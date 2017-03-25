A man is barracaded inside a bus on the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo: CBS News)

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police say a gunman has barricaded himself inside a bus along the Las Vegas Strip, prompting a partial closure of the busy boulevard.

The standoff began after a shooting was reported Saturday on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said two people were taken to the hospital after the Saturday shooting.

She said one person has died and the other is in fair condition.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue.



Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects. No further information was available.

