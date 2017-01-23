One dead, two seriously injured in Polk crash

Tampa police are investigating an attempted sexual battery in the area of 30th Street North and East Bougainvillea Avenue early Friday.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- A nearly head-on collision on North Buena Vista Drive in Lake Alfred killed a Winter Haven driver and seriously injured two individuals in another car overnight Monday.

Florida Highway Patrol reported that Joseph Flobert Senatus, 49, died at the scene of the crash at N. Buena Vista just north of Old Lake Alfred Road when he could not avoid a GMC Yukon S.U.V. which traveled into the oncoming path of his Toyota Camry around 1:15 a.m.

The Yukon, driven by Mario Alejandro Rodriguez, 20, of Winter Haven, failed to negotiate the curve and headed into the southbound lanes. The two vehicles collided and overturned the Yukon. A 17-year-old passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt, Ciara Rodriguez, was thrown from the S.U.V.

Both Mario and Ciara were transported to Lakeland Regional Medical Center where they are listed in serious condition.

