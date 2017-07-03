One injured in hot air balloon crash near Disney World

A hot air balloon crashed into a retention pond Monday morning near Walt Disney World, officials said. (Photo: WKMG)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A hot air balloon crashed into a retention pond Monday morning near Walt Disney World, officials said.

One person was injured in the crash, which was reported near State Road 429 at Western Way, Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted.

The deflated balloon was located near the southbound lanes of S.R. 429.

Fire Rescue officials said 15 people, including children, were on the side of the pond, but it's not known if all were aboard the balloon.

No other details, including what caused the crash, are immediately known.

This story originally appeared on WKMG's website.

Close up view of @OrlandoBalloon after emergency landing. Passengers say pilot was trying to avoid being pushed into power lines from wind. pic.twitter.com/QVPqo7fbzv — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) July 3, 2017

AIRCRAFTW - S SR 429. Hot air balloon into retention pond. 15 ppl on side of pond. No haz, 1 BLS, cancel additional units. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) July 3, 2017

