One injured in shooting in Largo

10News Staff , WTSP 11:12 AM. EST January 03, 2017

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was injured in a shooting that took place overnight Tuesday in Largo.

Largo Police reported that the victim has non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital following the shooting which occurred shortly before 2:21 a.m at the Lakes of Largo apartment complex at 11446 137th Street North 

The identity of the victim was not released. Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

