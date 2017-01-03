One injured in shooting in Largo

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was injured in a shooting that took place overnight Tuesday in Largo.
Largo Police reported that the victim has non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital following the shooting which occurred shortly before 2:21 a.m at the Lakes of Largo apartment complex at 11446 137th Street North
The identity of the victim was not released. Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.
