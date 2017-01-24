Woman killed in crash involving garbage truck on U.S. 41

One person was killed in a crash involving a garbage truck in Land O' Lakes. (Photo: Sky 10)

A Zephyrhills woman was killed Tuesday in a crash involving a garbage truck on U.S. 41 in Land O' Lakes, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 4:21 p.m. on U.S. 41 and Horton Road.

According to FHP, a 2003 Honda Accord was westbound on Horton approaching the highway. Meanwhile, the 2009 Peterbilt truck, driven by James W. Moore, 34, of Spring Hill, was northbound on U.S. 41.

The Honda entered the intersection and crossed into the path of the garbage truck, which hit it on the passenger side.

The driver of the Honda, a 52-year-old Zephyrhills woman, died at the scene from her injuries. One of her passengers, a 24-year-old man from Lutz, was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital with serious injuries. Her other passenger was also taken to St. Joseph's, though she was not reported to be injured.

Southbound U.S. 41 was shut down after the crash, but the road has reopened.

Stay with 10News WTSP for updates.

(© 2017 WTSP)