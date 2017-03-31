One killed in violent Texas tollbooth crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Investigators are looking into a violent crash that crushed a vehicle and killed a man at a toll booth in northwest Harris County.

Sheriff’s deputies say the man was stopped to pay the toll on Beltway 8 just south of Highway 290 when the driver of a Dodge Durango SUV swerved into his lane and struck his car. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The car was crushed, and the driver died at the scene. The car was pushed into a pickup truck, but the driver of the truck sustained only minor injuries.

The driver of the Dodge SUV went to the hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Investigators said the driver who allegedly caused the crashed would be looked over at the hospital.

