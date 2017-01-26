One person wounded in Clearwater shooting

Officials called the shooting an isolated incident.

One person was wounded in a shooting Thursday night, Clearwater officials said.

Police and Fire & Rescue personnel were called to 305 David Ave. about 9 p.m. by a report of a shooting. There, they found a one person suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

The suspect is in custody and is being questioned, officials said.

Officials said this was a isolated incident. The investigation is continuing.

(© 2017 WTSP)