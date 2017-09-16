WTSP
Close

One week after Irma, flooding remains a problem

Days after the storm, water rises across parts of Tampa Bay

Jay O'Brien , WTSP 8:05 AM. EDT September 16, 2017

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Residents in Pasco County continue to deal with rising water, one week after Hurricane Irma moved through.   

People near Bass Lake are under a voluntary evacuation.  High water has been a problem there for most of the summer.  Irma made it that much worse.  

We found some residents wading through the water, something people are advised against because you just don’t know what’s in it.

At this point, there is no solution.  Crews are trying to remove debris and help drain the area. 

Residents near Bass Lake aren’t the only ones under a voluntary evacuation because of rising water.  People in Lake Worrell Acres and Cranes Roost are also advised to stay out until the water goes down.

Evacuees are being advised to stay with family or friends.  The Mike Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter at 11611 Denton Avenue in Hudson is also available. 

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Dog wakes family up in time to save baby during Hurricane Irma flooding

WTSP

Women get in on the 'hot cop challenge' following Hurricane Irma

WTSP

Foul gasoline complaints increase statewide following Hurricane Irma

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories