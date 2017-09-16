One week after Irma, flooding remains a problem

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Residents in Pasco County continue to deal with rising water, one week after Hurricane Irma moved through.

People near Bass Lake are under a voluntary evacuation. High water has been a problem there for most of the summer. Irma made it that much worse.

We found some residents wading through the water, something people are advised against because you just don’t know what’s in it.

At this point, there is no solution. Crews are trying to remove debris and help drain the area.

Residents near Bass Lake aren’t the only ones under a voluntary evacuation because of rising water. People in Lake Worrell Acres and Cranes Roost are also advised to stay out until the water goes down.

Evacuees are being advised to stay with family or friends. The Mike Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter at 11611 Denton Avenue in Hudson is also available.

