One-year-old boy drowns during birthday party in Pasco County

TRINITY, Fla. -- A birthday party in Pasco County turned tragic Saturday when a 1-year-old child drowned.

According to investigators, a birthday party was being held at a home in Trinity when the parents, who are Russian citizens visiting family here, noticed their son missing. They searched and found the child in the spa of the backyard pool.

The child was transported to Trinity Hospital and then flown to St. Joseph’s in Tampa, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say this just appears to be a horrible accident.

