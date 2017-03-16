OPD Chief Mina angered Markeith Loyd will not face death penalty

Photo: Courtesy WKMG

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Chief John Mina expressed his anger that the State Attorney's Office will not seek the death penalty against Markeith Loyd, who is accused of killing Orlando police officer Debra Clayton and his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon.

CBS affiliate WKMG reported that Mina said in a post on Twitter that he was "extremely upset" about the decision that Loyd could face a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

""I have spoken with the State Attorney (Aramis Ayala) and I'm extremely upset that she will not be seeking the death penalty for triple murderer Markeith Loyd. >I have seen the video of MarkeithLoyd Mina wrote on Twitter.

Here is a statement from @ChiefJohnMina about the State Attorney's decision regarding Markeith Loyd: pic.twitter.com/qlvFR84Kua — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 16, 2017

Mina talked with WKMG anchor Matt Austin and said he has "no idea" why State Attorney Ayala is not pursuing the death penalty. Mina also told WKMG that Orlando Police Department staff informed Clayton's widowed husband, Seth, about the decision and that Seth said he was "not happy."

The State Attorney's Office did not reply to WKMG's request for a statement.

Loyd is set to stand trial on May 1 for the Dixon homicide case and June 19 for the Clayton case. Loyd is acting as his own defense attorney and has claimed that he is a "sovereign citizen."

The State Attorney's Office is planning to hold a press conference today to announce it's decision, according to a Facebook post from the Fraternal Order of Police Orlando Lodge 25.

