WTSP
Close

Police: Orange County Sheriff's deputy shot by convicted felon, in stable condition

10News Staff , WTSP 1:25 PM. EST February 28, 2017

ORLANDO -- A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office was shot by a convicted felon Tuesday.

CBS affiliate WKMG in Orlando reports that the deputy was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center and is awake, an officer told the news outlet.

The shooting happened at Picadilly Circus Court and Americana Boulevard at an apartment complex.

OCSO has not released details on the identity of the shooter or the deputy.

According to a tweet from OCSO, the deputy is in stable condition.

Orlando Police tweeted that the agency is in solidarity with OCSO.

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories