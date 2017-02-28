Police: Orange County Sheriff's deputy shot by convicted felon, in stable condition

WKMG-TV helicopter over the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured by gunfire. (Photo: WKMG)

ORLANDO -- A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office was shot by a convicted felon Tuesday.

CBS affiliate WKMG in Orlando reports that the deputy was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center and is awake, an officer told the news outlet.

The shooting happened at Picadilly Circus Court and Americana Boulevard at an apartment complex.

OCSO has not released details on the identity of the shooter or the deputy.

According to a tweet from OCSO, the deputy is in stable condition.

So thankful! OCSO Sgt is in stable condition at ORMC after being shot by convicted felon. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 28, 2017

Orlando Police tweeted that the agency is in solidarity with OCSO.

We are standing with our brothers and sisters @OrangeCoSheriff and praying for the Deputy's speedy recovery. https://t.co/9ws9KTx0Mz — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 28, 2017

