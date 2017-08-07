Orlando police confirm boy's death, family says he was left in day care van

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers received a call reporting possible child neglect at Little Miracles Academy, a day care center at 900 Plymouth Ave. (Photo: WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. - A child died Monday after he was found unresponsive in a vehicle, the Orlando Police Department said.

About 8:30 p.m., officers received a call reporting possible child neglect at Little Miracles Academy, a day care center at 900 Plymouth Ave., said Sgt. Eduardo Bernal, of the OPD.

Police responded and found the boy in the vehicle. Investigators a short time later determined he had died.

Bernal couldn’t confirm the child’s age.

Earlier in the night, News 6 learned police were investigating a situation in which a child was reportedly left in a day care van for hours. Officers had blocked off an area surrounding Little Miracles Academy, near Gore Street and Plymouth Avenue.

The boy’s family claimed he was left in the van.

The boy’s family members told News 6 that they dropped him off earlier in the day, and that he’s usually home by 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. When he still hadn’t returned by about 8 p.m., the family called police.

The boy’s aunt said she asked one of the day care workers where he was, and she said he was gone.

“(We) said, ‘Gone where?’ And she pointed at the van,” the aunt told News 6.

