Orlando teen wins $500 a week for life

Daniela Leon Ruz bought her winning lottery ticket at Publix. (Photo: Florida Lottery)

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando teenager just won herself a weekly pay day.

Daniela Leon Ruz claimed her prize of $500 a week from a scratch off ticket at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

Leon Ruz chose to receive her winnings in payments of $26,000 a year for the rest of her life.

The winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at Publix on Central Boulevard in Orlando, near Lake Eola.

The new $1 Scratch-Off game launched July 3.

This story originally appeared on WKMG’s website.

