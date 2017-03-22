Osprey nest puts Lakeland gas generator out of service

LAKELAND, Fla. -- A Lakeland Electric natural gas generator is out of service, because an osprey built a nest on it.



Crews were repairing the unit, and that's when the osprey decided to make it its home. Because ospreys are a federally protected bird, Lakeland Electric has to apply for a permit to move the nest.



They said if they start up the generator, hot steam could come out of the area where the nest is. They obviously don't want that to happen, so they've reached out to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to get a permit.



They hope to have it in hand by the end of the week.

© 2017 WTSP-TV