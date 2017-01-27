Outrage after video shows dog being slammed to ground; Suspect arrested

An 18-year-old is accused of slamming a dog to the ground. (Photo: WKMG-TV)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A graphic video showing a dog being swung around by a leash and slammed to the ground has led deputies to arrest an 18-year-old man accused of the act which broke the dog's leg.

Joseph Tyler Pendergrass, 18, fled to Georgia after employees of the Barkingham Palace contacted deputies about the alleged abuse of a Shih Tzu dog. CBS affiiliate WKMG-TV in Orlando reported that Pendergrass returned to Brevard to surrender to authorities on Thursday.

The owner of the Viera, Fla. boarding facility, Candy Pearce, told WKMG that Pendergrass "fooled" her by appearing to be an animal lover. She said that she was shocked once she saw the video of the alleged abuse which took place on Sunday night.

Joseph Tyler Pendergrass (Photo: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

He was an employee of Barkingham Palace since November and passed a background check. The dog's injury prompted Pearce to review surveillance footage whereupon she saw Pendergrass appearing to slam the dog to the ground.

Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote on the department's Facebook page that he thought the video was "one of the most despicable acts of animal cruelty." While Pendergrasswas in Georgia, Ivey encouraged him to "man up" and return to Brevard to face charges.

Ivey told WKMG that Pearce did the right thing by reporting the incident to the sheriff's office.

Pendergrass is facing one charge of animal cruelty and has since bonded out of jail.

