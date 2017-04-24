Neighborhood News April 24 - 30

Blast Friday website

St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of April 24th.

It's Blast Friday in Clearwater this week. The Fabulous Thunderbirds take the stage at this festival on Cleveland Street. Food and craft vendors are part of the fun too.

The Medallion Home De Soto Grand Parade is Saturday night in Bradenton. Be sure and look for the 10News Float! The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. at Manatee High School and then runs through downtown Bradenton. This is the largest parade in Southwest Florida.

And there are a lot of different events Friday through Sunday for the St. Anthony's Triathlon. The big race is Sunday morning. Some of the world’s top athletes compete in this race and it’s fun to watch.

