Cancer survivor and researcher support Miles for Moffitt

St. Petersburg, Fl – Thousands of people will run, walk, and roll on Saturday, May 13th in Miles for Moffitt. A cancer survivor and a researcher will be there, because they say the fundraiser is critical for saving lives.

Leah Clark is a skin cancer survivor. In 2013, recently diagnosed, she was hesitant to attend Miles for Moffitt, but that all changed once she got there. “When I was there I felt this intense support,” she explained. “There were all these people around me that were experiencing what I was experiencing.”

Clark will be back again this year for a special race. She is now five-years cancer free. “The name of my team is Celebrate Five,” she said.

Eric Lau is a researcher at Moffitt . He’s investigating how a sugar derived from seaweed seems to inhibit tumor growth. Lau says the funds raised by Miles for Moffitt are especially important now, because federal research dollars are at risk. “I can’t stress enough the importance of this event,” said Lau. “Things like Miles for Moffitt and other agencies that support our research are absolutely key for us to do what we need to do to fight this disease.”

10News is a proud sponsor of Miles for Moffitt. Anchors Reg Roundtree, Allisson Kropff, Mark Rivera, and Jenny Dean will be helping with the event. To run with the 10News team click here.

© 2017 WTSP-TV