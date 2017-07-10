Florida Chipotle restaurants to hold fundraiser for CCI

Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina will hold a fundraiser for Canine Companions for Independence on Tuesday. (Photo: Canine Companions for Independence)

TAMPA, Fla. – Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina will hold a fundraiser for Canine Companions for Independence on Tuesday.

Half of every check total will go to the organization if customers request it.

The fundraiser goes from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The funds go to CCI to help train and provide assistance dogs for people with disabilities.

To have half of their check go to CCI, customers must do one of the following before paying the bill:

Showing the fundraiser flyer to the cashier

Pulling up the fundraiser posts on social media

Telling the cashier they want to support the CCI fundraiser

Go to the CCI’s website for more information.

