Fun events for Sunday, October 22

St. Petersburg, Fl - The Clearwater Jazz Holiday continues at Coachman Park today. This is always a good time. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. There's music all afternoon and evening. The headliners tonight are Anderson East and the always awesome Avett Brothers.



You'll find more music--plus some snakes--at the annual Rattlesnake Festival in San Antonio. This has been going on for 51 years now. It's free to get in. There's an arts and crafts show, plus tons of family-friendly activities. And don't forget the snake and reptile show! This festival is put on by the Thomas Promise Foundation and it raises money to help kids in the community. It runs from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



Does the thought of snakes make you uptight? Well, you could relax with some yoga. There's a yoga festival at Sunken Gardens today from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can take part in various yoga sessions, there's also music and speakers---all in the beautiful setting of Sunken Gardens.





© 2017 WTSP-TV