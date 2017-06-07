GETSMART program gets kids into technology

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mom charged after snake bites baby
-
Woman afraid after police stop
-
10Investigates: cover-up at Port Richey P.D.?
-
What happens when you try to hug Jerry Seinfeld?
-
19-year-old pregnant woman killed during alleged aggravated robbery in N. Beaumont
-
Raw: Attorney releases witness video in connection with fatal beating
-
Orlando shooting leaves 6 dead
-
10Investigates: Questions about police department raised
-
More calls for charges after Denny's beating
-
Report: MLB investigating abuse allegations against Rays' catcher
More Stories
-
Showers and storms likely through the dayJul. 6, 2016, 8:13 a.m.
-
Road closings, advisories in Tampa Bay areaJun. 7, 2017, 10:47 a.m.
-
Suspicious vehicle reported at Orlando InternationalJun. 7, 2017, 11:06 a.m.