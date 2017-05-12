John Legend performs Saturday in Clearwater

John Legend performs in concert on April 21, 2014. (Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for MAC Presents)

St. Petersburg, Fl – The legendary performer John Legend will wow fans in Clearwater’s Coachman Park on Saturday, May 13th. The concert is part of a new series in the park produced by Ruth Eckerd Hall.

“It’s a beautiful venue,” says Katie Mae Maloney of Ruth Eckerd Hall. “We’re very excited to be having shows there.”

There are a variety of seating levels for the John Legend concert: VIP-chairs with beverages and light snacks, Reserved Seating with chairs, and General Admission. Concert goers with General Admission tickets can bring a blanket, but lawn chairs are not allowed. You can rent chairs at the park for $5.

If you can’t make the John Legend show, Third Eye Blind is scheduled for June 10th, and Sammy Hagar on September 17.

